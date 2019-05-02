Raymond James Analysts Give West Fraser Timber (WFT) a C$80.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$80.00 price target on West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) in a research report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.25 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$78.00.

Shares of TSE WFT opened at C$68.40 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$60.44 and a 12-month high of C$97.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 5.19000019447307 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

