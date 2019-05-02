Rapid7 (RPD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08-0.06) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $74.3-75.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.58 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.05-0.05 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

RPD stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,128,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 1.20. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.86 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 87,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $4,001,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corey E. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $1,145,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,146 shares of company stock worth $7,046,251 in the last 90 days. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

