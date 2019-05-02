Randall & Quilter Investment’s (RQIH) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Randall & Quilter Investment in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON:RQIH opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 89.94, a current ratio of 89.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. Randall & Quilter Investment has a one year low of GBX 151.90 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $373.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03.

In other news, insider Michael Smith purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £22,950 ($29,988.24).

About Randall & Quilter Investment

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

