Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qurate Retail Inc Series A to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.96. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

