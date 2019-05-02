Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 166775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%.

Get Qumu alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Qumu (QUMU) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/qumu-qumu-reaches-new-12-month-high-after-earnings-beat.html.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.