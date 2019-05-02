Quantenna Communications (QTNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Quantenna Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quantenna Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Quantenna Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

Shares of QTNA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. 7,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,574. Quantenna Communications has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $57.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quantenna Communications will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Sam Heidari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $726,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 340,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,147 shares of company stock worth $1,186,756. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNA. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantenna Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quantenna Communications by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Quantenna Communications by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications Company Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

