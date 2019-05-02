Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 42.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 285,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 57.7% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 98,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

STLD stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 33.56%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/quantamental-technologies-llc-has-351000-stake-in-steel-dynamics-inc-stld.html.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.