QUALCOMM (QCOM) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Citigroup

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $55.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.39.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $86.37 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 848,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $29,031,593.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,877 shares in the company, valued at $29,031,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 902,343 shares of company stock worth $31,869,553 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,751 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

