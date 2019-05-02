Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.58 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $634.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.60. Quad/Graphics has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $24.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QUAD. Zacks Investment Research raised Quad/Graphics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quad/Graphics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, insider Eric N. Ashworth sold 15,000 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

