Qredit (XQR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $49,964.00

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Qredit has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Altilly and Trade Satoshi. Qredit has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $49,964.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00087007 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00023534 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00031864 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00008844 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00001176 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 712,036,780 coins and its circulating supply is 537,254,293 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

