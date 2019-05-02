Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Inc (THRM) Decreased by Analyst

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentherm in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Longbow Research set a $32.00 price objective on Gentherm and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of THRM opened at $41.48 on Thursday. Gentherm has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 9,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $386,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, including seat heaters; variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units; and steering wheel heaters, neck climate control systems, and surface climate control systems for doors, armrests, cupholders, and storage products.

