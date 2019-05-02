Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc Issued By KeyCorp (QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $67.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 103,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,226.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 113,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $7,315,494.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $28,000,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 29.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after purchasing an additional 90,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 297.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 257,278 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $703,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 188.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,493,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.