Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Cut by Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $67.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexandre Macedo bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $2,912,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,226.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 113,577 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $7,315,494.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $28,000,343. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

