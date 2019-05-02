Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp Reduced by FIG Partners (PUB)

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) – Stock analysts at FIG Partners reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. FIG Partners analyst J. Rodis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. FIG Partners currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $534.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 3,724 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $112,129.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,357 shares of company stock worth $1,514,472. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 53.8% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $628,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 107,166.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

