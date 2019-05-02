Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst B. Rabatin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $361.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.96 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Hilltop stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.83. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Hilltop by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hilltop by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hilltop by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hilltop by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan B. White sold 69,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,336,401.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan B. White sold 8,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $167,945.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

