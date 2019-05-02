Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Decreased by Imperial Capital

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2019 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 356.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AAL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $33.91 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the airline’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,615 shares of the airline’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 83,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

