Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Issued By SunTrust Banks

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.56. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. UBS Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.18.

NYSE HCA opened at $124.09 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 112.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 113,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12,665.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $64,806.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,495.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $5,236,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,953 shares of company stock worth $10,867,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

