PureTech Health (PRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of PRTC opened at GBX 195.50 ($2.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $552.28 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.