Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports.
Shares of PLSE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 1,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,610. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $22.20.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLSE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
