Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of PLSE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 1,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,610. Pulse Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLSE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 1,082.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 38,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

