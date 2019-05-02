Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $91,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,993,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 51,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.74. The stock had a trading volume of 17,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,261. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.07 and a 1 year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.00 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 66.01% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.92, for a total value of $658,674.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $248,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,893 shares of company stock worth $37,986,968. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

