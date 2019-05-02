PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.89.

PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.01. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $52.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.41 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Marie Utter sold 28,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $1,003,953.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,616.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

