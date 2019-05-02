Psagot Investment House Ltd. Has $13.84 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,286 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $185.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $150.94 and a twelve month high of $266.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,715,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,950 shares of company stock worth $35,170,622 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FedEx from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

