Prologis (PLD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $76.53 and last traded at $76.37, with a volume of 45156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.38.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,631.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,286.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,298 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,229. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 109.2% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 37.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.21 million. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

WARNING: “Prologis (PLD) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/prologis-pld-hits-new-1-year-high-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.