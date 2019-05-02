Procter & Gamble Co (PG) VP Valarie L. Sheppard Sells 26,891 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,891 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,859,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Valarie L. Sheppard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 22nd, Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,236 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $123,748.32.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $104.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $107.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 70.62%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Chemical Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

