Private Capital Group LLC Has $90,000 Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 162.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 250,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI opened at $24.24 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 7,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $206,988.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,128 shares of company stock worth $1,109,467 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ATI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

