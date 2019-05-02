Private Capital Group LLC Has $76,000 Position in Toro Co (TTC)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its position in Toro by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Toro by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $72.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. Toro Co has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $74.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,103,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,096.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $132,589.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268 shares in the company, valued at $86,617.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,293 shares of company stock worth $4,048,661. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Private Capital Group LLC Has $76,000 Position in Toro Co (TTC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/private-capital-group-llc-has-76000-position-in-toro-co-ttc.html.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.