Prime-XI Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, Prime-XI has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Prime-XI has a total market cap of $8,030.00 and $0.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prime-XI coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012523 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Prime-XI Profile

PXI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.