PPL (PPL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPL from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPL from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $31.09 on Thursday. PPL has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. PPL had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPL will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PPL news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $232,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PPL (PPL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/ppl-ppl-issues-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.