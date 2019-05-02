PPL (PPL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.43.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPL from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of PPL from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.33.
NYSE:PPL opened at $31.09 on Thursday. PPL has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.
In other PPL news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $232,066.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
