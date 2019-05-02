Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Schlumberger (SLB) Share Price

News coverage about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) has trended positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Schlumberger earned a coverage optimism score of 2.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Schlumberger to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.53.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,800,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,555.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

