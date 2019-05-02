PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.63.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.89 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 25th.

NYSE:PNC traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.96. 362,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,491. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.69 per share, with a total value of $62,845.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

