Pluralsight Inc (PS) CEO Aaron Skonnard Sells 133,395 Shares

Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) CEO Aaron Skonnard sold 133,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $4,496,745.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Skonnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Aaron Skonnard sold 480,618 shares of Pluralsight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $13,635,132.66.

PS opened at $35.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -24.21. Pluralsight Inc has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.31 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price objective on Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pluralsight by 151.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

