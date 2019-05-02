Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Endo International PLC’s Q3 2019 Earnings (ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endo International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $786.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.24 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 337.13% and a negative net margin of 35.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity set a $17.00 target price on Endo International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

ENDP stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. Endo International has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Endo International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 507,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Endo International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,348,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 40,445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Endo International by 444.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 42,087 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Endo International by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

