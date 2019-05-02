Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Price Target to $65.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.87.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.56 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $4,066,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $560,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,319,892 shares of company stock worth $701,369,802 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 81.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

