Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Pioneer Power Solutions has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 42.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.75% of Pioneer Power Solutions worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

