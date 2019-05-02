PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUNI opened at $54.01 on Thursday. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $54.17.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/pimco-intermediate-municipal-bond-exchange-traded-fund-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-12-muni.html.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.