PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (MUNI)

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.
Shares of NYSEARCA:MUNI opened at $54.01 on Thursday. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $54.17.
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
