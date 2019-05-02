Perficient (PRFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.35

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 516913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

The firm has a market cap of $970.84 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Perficient had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $1,183,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 471,573 shares in the company, valued at $13,284,211.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 57,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $1,677,794.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,853. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,080,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after buying an additional 29,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perficient by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,564 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Perficient by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,040,875 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $18,432,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $16,247,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

