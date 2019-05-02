Perceptron (PRCP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ PRCP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 4,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perceptron has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.66.
Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Perceptron had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Perceptron will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Perceptron Company Profile
Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.
Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Perceptron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perceptron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.