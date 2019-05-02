Perceptron (PRCP) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.36. 4,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Perceptron has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $70.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Perceptron had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Perceptron will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRCP. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 137,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 173,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 287,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perceptron by 2.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

