PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Stake Lowered by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 289,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 179,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 49.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 34,322 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $127.24 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $177.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.53.

In other news, EVP David Yawman sold 25,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $3,193,748.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,231,676.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $982,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,013,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

