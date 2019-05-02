Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Position Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,408 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 108,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $469.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.77). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $95.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $7.00 price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.63.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

