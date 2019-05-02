PENG Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $197.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. PENG has a total market capitalization of $153,535.00 and $197.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PENG has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One PENG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00427976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00961638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00179530 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00001335 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000118 BTC.

PENG Coin Profile

PENG’s total supply is 9,934,471,008 coins and its circulating supply is 6,554,458,821 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

