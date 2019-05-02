Pendragon to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (PDGNF)

Pendragon (OTCMKTS:PDGNF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pendragon in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pendragon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.
About Pendragon
Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through seven segments: Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, US Motor Group, Pinewood, Leasing, Quickco, and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Harley-Davidson, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, and Vauxhall brands.
See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Pendragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pendragon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.