Pendragon to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (PDGNF)

Pendragon (OTCMKTS:PDGNF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Pendragon in a report released on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pendragon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

Pendragon has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through seven segments: Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, US Motor Group, Pinewood, Leasing, Quickco, and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Harley-Davidson, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, and Vauxhall brands.

