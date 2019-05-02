Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 59,762 Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 887,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $84,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $88,862,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $2,461,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.54. 102,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,507. Cboe Global Markets Inc has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $115.11.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John Deters sold 2,474 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $231,912.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.17.

WARNING: “Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 59,762 Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/02/pendal-group-ltd-acquires-59762-shares-of-cboe-global-markets-inc-cboe.html.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.