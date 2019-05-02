PeerStream (PEER) Announces Earnings Results

PeerStream (NASDAQ:PEER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEER opened at $3.29 on Thursday. PeerStream has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

PeerStream, Inc builds decentralized technologies for multimedia social apps and business communication solutions worldwide. It develops PeerStream Protocol, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. The company offers social video applications, such as Paltalk, a real-time and interactive social networking applications provider; Camfrog, a cross-platform video chat community; and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app.

