Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Horizon Discovery Group (HZD)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Horizon Discovery Group (LON:HZD) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 177 ($2.31) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Discovery Group stock opened at GBX 193.02 ($2.52) on Monday. Horizon Discovery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 138.50 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 252 ($3.29). The firm has a market cap of $290.35 million and a P/E ratio of -30.16.

In other Horizon Discovery Group news, insider Jayesh Pankhania acquired 13,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £20,028.84 ($26,171.23).

Horizon Discovery Group plc designs, manufactures, and applies gene editing and gene modulation to build cell models that harbour the genetics of human disease in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Products, Services, and Leveraged Research and Development (R&D) segments.

