Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Receives $35.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEB. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

PEB stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

