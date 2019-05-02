PDC Energy (PDCE) Trading Down 8.6% Following Weak Earnings

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.47 and last traded at $38.09. 2,277,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,136,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

The energy producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 0.13%. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,714 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $75,433.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,873.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,300 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $284,708. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $321,744,000 after buying an additional 137,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,571,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $321,744,000 after purchasing an additional 137,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1,092.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,071,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,075 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,755,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $52,247,000 after purchasing an additional 339,609 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

