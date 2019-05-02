PCM (PCMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PCM Inc. is a technology solutions provider to businesses, government and educational institutions and individual consumers. The Company’s operating segments consists of Commercial, Public Sector and MacMall. It offers technology products and solutions as well as consumer electronics equipment and other consumer products. PCM Inc., formerly known as PC Mall, Inc., is headquartered in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCMI. TheStreet raised shares of PCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PCM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PCM in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of PCM from $24.20 to $29.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PCM has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.87.

NASDAQ:PCMI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. 6,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $337.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. PCM has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $39.69.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $533.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.20 million. PCM had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Research analysts forecast that PCM will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PCM by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PCM by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 111,375 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PCM by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PCM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

