Paycom Software (PAYC) PT Raised to $233.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $133.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.14.
NYSE PAYC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $203.20.
In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $2,112,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $453,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,222 in the last three months. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Paycom Software by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Recommended Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.