Paycom Software (PAYC) PT Raised to $233.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $233.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $133.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.14.

NYSE PAYC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $96.44 and a twelve month high of $203.20.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $2,112,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $453,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,222 in the last three months. 16.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Paycom Software by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

