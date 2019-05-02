Paycom Software (PAYC) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Oppenheimer

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.14.

PAYC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.47. The stock had a trading volume of 919,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $206.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $453,883.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $2,112,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,973 shares of company stock worth $7,387,222. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 71,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,552,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

