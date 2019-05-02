Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 947.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353,931 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,136,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,545 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,453,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,759,000 after purchasing an additional 988,808 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,923,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,929,000 after acquiring an additional 634,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.66 and a 52-week high of $79.73.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.1566 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

